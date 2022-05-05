Community, officials recognize ongoing fight for missing, murdered Indigenous women

Local organizations, as well as national and state politicians, dedicated time Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) in South Dakota and in the United States.

President Joe Biden, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson all recognized Thursday as a day to bring awareness to the issue of missing Native American people, while organizations commemorated the day in Rapid City.

The MMIW movement has taken different forms and names, including Murdered and Missing Indigenous Relatives (MMIR), Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). The main focus of the movement started with the prevalence of missing women.

Several studies show Native American women are more likely to experience violence, sexual assault or to be murdered than other groups. According to a National Institute of Justice (NIJ) study, 84.3% of Native American women have experienced violence in their lifetime. Just over 56% have experienced sexual violence.

The murder rate for Native American women living on reservations is 10 times higher than the national average for women and is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous women, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson referenced some of these facts in his U.S. House of Representatives resolution calling for May 5, 2022 to be designated as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.

“Of the 105 missing persons in South Dakota right now – 73 of them are Native American. This is extremely disproportional and deserves more attention,” Johnson said. “I hope our resolution shines a light on the tragedy of the missing and murdered Native women who have not received the justice they deserve.”

Biden’s Wednesday proclamation designated May 5 this year as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, referencing all Indigenous people, including American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians. Noem followed with her proclamation, using the same name for the day as the president.

“Today, we remember the Indigenous people who have been murdered and those who remain missing. We are committed to working with Tribal Nations to address this ongoing tragedy and help our fellow South Dakotans, the Oceti Sakowin people," Noem said. “I encourage every South Dakotan to take a moment today to reflect on and help raise awareness for those within this vulnerable population. Let’s give them our help and support and continue to lift them and their families up in prayer.”

In Rapid City, the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board Emergency Operations Center hosted an awareness and training event at the Dahl Arts Center. The event included MMIW 101 presented by the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, a presentation on human trafficking, an awareness walk through downtown Rapid City, dinner, a documentary titled “Missing & Murdered in Montana, and a question-and-answer session for victims and survivor families.

The Red Ribbon Skirt Society held a circle dance at The Journey Museum before heading to the Dahl Arts Center to present the MMIW 101 training.

Inside the Dahl, tables were strewn with T-shirts and hand-painted signs reading “No More Stolen Sisters.” Women dressed in red skirts and shirts were in attendance to tell their stories, listen and learn what can be done.

Lily Mendoza, founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, opened the event with a Lakota prayer and drum song. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s MMIW 101 presentation highlighted projects the society is working on, including a healing garden project at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, before inviting three women who have suffered through their own personal tragedies of missing and murdered women and children to tell their stories.

The women spoke of the last day they saw their daughters, the day they knew they would never see them again, or the phone call that hasn't come. They talked about girls with big dreams and women who had turned their lives around.

The women also highlighted the healing environment the Red Ribbon Skirt Society has created for them – Lakota sisters, they said.

“The more we talk about it, the more it helps with the grief,” Mendoza said.

The Red Ribbon Society closed their presentation with a Lakota prayer for the missing and the murdered, and the sentiment of a “sad, but beautiful” day.

The event also included a presentation from Kelly Patterson, a survivor of sex trafficking. Patterson shared her story of being caught in a trafficking ring from the age of four, seeking to equip attendees with the knowledge of what to look for, and the understanding to help stop it.

Patterson, a member of the 1% of women that survive sex trafficking, presented sobering statistics, seeking to bring awareness and help educate on signs that could help save, or even prevent, another missing child.

Sixty-five percent of abductions are minority members, Patterson's statistics showed.

According to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, May 5 was chosen in honor of Hanna Harris, a Native American women who was murdered in Lame Deer, Montana on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in 2013. May 5 was her birthday.

In 2017, the Montana Congressional Delegation passed a Senate resolution declaring May 5 the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native American Women and Girls (MMIWG).

