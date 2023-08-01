While construction of I-90 in Meade County will continue through October, four lanes of traffic will be open before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts this week.

The Meade County I-90 project, which started in the spring of 2022, involves reconstruction of the I-90 eastbound lanes, between Exit 37 (Pleasant Valley Road) and Exit 34 (Black Hills National Cemetery), and has resulted in two-way traffic in the westbound lanes for most of 2023.

Tuesday morning, the South Dakota Department of Transportation was able to open two lanes of traffic on the interstate eastbound with one lane open for westbound traffic.

DOT anticipates having all four lanes open in the coming days.

SDDOT Marketing and Communications Specialist Bret Mattice said there are crews currently out doing cleanup work and preparing to get both westbound lanes open.

While they anticipate to have all four lanes open, in recent years people have been arriving early to Sturgis trying to avoid the rally crowd, which the City of Sturgis acknowledged.

Information released during the 2022 Post Rally Summit showed about 35% of riders arrived before the start of the rally.

“We know from surveys that visitors are coming one to two weeks before the official start date to avoid the crowds,” Deb Holland, director of Communication and Outreach for the City of Sturgis, said.

The project has been heavily affected by the weather this year. The construction season has been a challenge for the area because of the amounts of rain this spring and summer, DOT said.

Mattice said the project has experienced 40 “weather” days, which reduced the amount of work they could get done.

“The contractor and SDDOT continue to work extremely hard,” he said. “Several crews have worked seven days per week for the past month on this particular project.”

The project involves reconstruction of the westbound on-ramp and eastbound off-ramp at Exit 40 (Tilford) because of its pavement condition. It also includes replacing the interchange at Exit 37, plain cement concrete surfacing and replacing all the pipe under the eastbound lanes within the project limits.

A new Tilford Port of Entry is being constructed which includes a new building, new parking lot and a new e-screening infrastructure to scan vehicles.

In July, they were able to finish installing the storm sewer across I-90 and at the Port of Entry. They've finished grading and topsoil installation along the newly constructed eastbound lanes, and finished grading and paving parts of the eastbound exit 37 ramps.

The reason for the Port of Entry being a part of the project is to replace the older building, to improve the building for more thorough and sheltered inspections and to surface and mark new pavement to improve functions at the site,

Paving the ramps will continue in August as well as finishing the Port of Entry building, removing the temporary median ramp crossovers and seeding along the eastbound lanes and in the median.

Mattice said because of the rain, some items have had timing adjustments.

“There is some work that was planned to be completed prior to the rally, which will now be done after the rally,” he said. “For example, there will be some single lane closures that will need to be reinstalled after the rally.”

The overall finish date for the project is currently scheduled for Oct. 27. Weather could affect that, but Mattice stated they should be able to meet that timeline.