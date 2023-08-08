A Michigan, was identified Tuesday as the person who died in the hospital Thursday night after a one-motorcycle crash last Monday, July 31, 14 miles southeast of Custer.

Anthony Verpooten, age 65, of Oxford, Michigan died at Monument Health after he was airlifted from the crash days earlier.

Preliminary crash investigation suggests his 2006 Harley Davidson FLSTCI was traveling eastbound on Wildlife Loop Road. He failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. Verpooten became separated from the bike. Both he and the motorcycle came to rest on the north side of the road.

Verpooten was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Monument Health Rapid City with life threatening injuries where he passed away from his injuries Thursday night.

He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.