A man is dead following a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash on Wildlife Loop Road near Custer.

The rider died Thursday night in the hospital after a one-vehicle crash Monday, 14 miles southeast of Custer.

The name of the person has not been released pending notification of family members.

A preliminary investigation suggests the 2006 Harley Davidson FLSTCI was traveling eastbound on Wildlife Loop Road, the Department of Public Safety said in a Friday press release. The motorcycle and its 65-year-old driver failed to negotiate a right hand turn and became separated. Both the driver and motorcycle came to rest on the north side of the road.

The driver was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Monument Health Rapid City with life threatening injuries where he passed away from his injuries Thursday night.

The driver was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary, the department said.