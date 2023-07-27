For the past seven years, Plane Training LLC has been the only place to offer pilot training in the Rapid City area.

It’s what co-owner and instructor Bijan Maleki said would be considered a “mom-and-pop flight school."

They offer lessons for people to become private pilots, which are usually people looking for another hobby or challenge.

About 30% continue on to get a commercial license, which is also available at the flight school.

With having a smaller location, they can better tailor training and schedules to each person who pays for the school.

“We can do all the same things as the big flight schools; we can provide the same service and the same ratings but in a smaller environment,” Miranda Maleki, co-owner and instructor of Plane Training LLC, said. “A lot of times, you've got one-on-one time with your instructor, you get more consistency. With your instructor, they have more availability to help you.”

An instructor and plane costs about $200 an hour.

But because students are mostly paying out of pocket, Plane Training tries to get students through as efficiently as possible. Typically, it takes a student about 18 months to get a private license, but it largely depends on students' availability. Once someone gets a private pilot license, they can then get an instrument rating before they can get a commercial pilot license which allows people to fly for revenue or hire. An instrument rating is a rating a pilot earns through intensive training, based on flying solely by reference to instruments.

To get hired with an airline or to fly a small business jet requires hundreds of flight hours.

Pilots have to fly about 1,500 hours of practice before flying with an airline. If you have a college degree in the field, it drops to 1,000 hours and with military experience you only need 750 hours. Air ambulance operators on the other hand usually require 2,500 hours to earn a license.

Some airlines have struggled in recent months due to a nationwide pilot shortage. Bijan Maleki said most of the major airlines are retiring between 500 to 1,000 people a year.

He said the problem stems from the number of military-trained aviators at the tail end of the Vietnam War. Following the war, many pilots went to airlines leading to a large surplus of aviators. This made getting into the industry “a bit of a challenge,” Bijan Meleki said.

Only a few cycles have slowed commercial air travel before such as the recession of 2008-09 and the COVID-19 pandemic. But now with many airline pilots being older, they’re getting to the age of mandatory retirement.

“It's the best time ever in the history of aviation to be a pilot,” Bijan Maleki said. “The salaries are up, the quality of life is up, there's a job out there for everybody.”

But airline pilot is not the only professional job for a commercial pilot. Air ambulance operators can work one week on, one week off schedules and still be home for dinner each night.

“There's a lot of interesting work that's being done using airplanes,” Bijan Maleki said. “Cloud seeding to aerial survey pictures, air ambulance, organ transplant flights, supporting business; it’s amazing.”

They see about 100 students in a year, although some might start and find out that flying isn't for them. About 50 students finish with at least a private license.

Some students have found the career they want through the flying school.

Teddy Tornow said he always had a goal to fly and the school helped him achieve that.

He called Bijan Maleki one summer with a tight timeframe, and they were able to get a schedule put together so he could get his private license. After a year of work and without much flying, Tornow called Maleki again and asked for help to further his aviation career.

“I’d rather stare out the window of an airplane than stare at a spreadsheet all day,” Tornow said.

Currently, he's working toward a commercial rating with the goal to become a flight instructor soon.

The general aviation community is something that kept Tornow in the career and Bijan Maleki said they really wanted to bring that community to Rapid City.

Bijan and Miranda Maleki continue this job because they feel there wouldn't be a school in Rapid City without them, but aviation has also been a large part of their lives.

They both fly professionally and are passionate about aviation.

Bijan Maleki is even racing a plane in Reno, which is a huge race event in the aviation world.

“It seems like the little mom-and-pop flight schools are kind of going away,” Bijan Maleki said. “Hopefully we can keep doing it because we really enjoy it. We’re really passionate about general aviation.”