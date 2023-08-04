Six deputies were sworn in with Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday to provide additional resources during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The deputies will be covering patrols in Keystone and Hill City throughout the next week.

The same group of deputies come back each year and said it’s almost like a reunion. They not only get to work with each other again, but also with PCSO.

James Davis of Kearney, Nebraska; John Sumsion of Osceola, Nebraska; Cody Sunderland of Brookings; James Jackson of Gering, Nebraska; Tom Elmer of Blue Earth, Minnesota; and Rick Rieken of Hampton, Iowa, are now a temporary part of the sheriff’s office as rally deputies.

For the six, safety is their main priority in both Keystone and Hill City. They will patrol on foot around town to make sure people are safe and things are running well.

They will also answer questions such as where is a good place to eat or how to get to Mount Rushmore.

Rally deputies will respond to accidents too, making sure first responders are safe and helping where they can on a scene.

Davis and Sumsion will both be in Keystone.

Davis had first worked in Sturgis and when he heard that they were hiring special deputies with PCSO, he figured he could give it a try.

This is now the seventh year Davis has been a rally deputy, his first year being the 75th.

He said that it’s changed a bit from that, mainly that there is less traffic and less of a rush.

“Even the drive over to Keystone, people are polite on the road,” Davis said. “People are really watching out for the motorcycles and it makes an old cop like me really feel good to be able to see that there's cooperation to make sure that everybody's safe.”

Sumsion also started during the 75th Sturgis Rally. He’s been working with PCSO for six years but hasn’t been able to participate in the job since 2019.

Sumsion said he kept an eye on Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to see what was happening during the rally when he couldn’t make it himself.

He has served in Keystone every year he’s been in the Black Hills.

He said he has always enjoyed the town, the shops and behind able to see Mount Rushmore in the background.

“This is one of the highlights of the year for me,” Sumsion said.

He started this for the experience. While he does training year round, there’s not many opportunities for Sumsion to expand his skill set, especially with a big event like the rally.

It’s also a way that deputies can build a network with other agencies that might be looking for full-time employees.

A few deputies shared similar remarks about what they were looking forward to this year. They are excited to see and talk with people, shop owners, locals and visitors.

"I always look forward to seeing like the same people in the towns like Keystone or Hill City," Sunderland said. "It's just good to catch up with everybody."

Sunderland will be on foot patrol in Hill City this year for his eighth year as a deputy.

He said he hopes to continue working as a rally deputy and he doesn't see an end to it in sight.