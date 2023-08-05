Laura Klock first experienced the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with her dad, Dave Donn. Donn was getting married in Sturgis during the Rally. That's where her enjoyment of the event started. That was 1996.

Klock didn't ride that first year but when they got back home, she got a bike and rode out with her dad the next year from Wisconsin.

She has experienced the rally a number of different ways through the 26 years she's been going, from installing windshields as a vendor, to taking girls’ trips and to just stopping by for a day.

Now Klock, 54, gets to experience the event in another way, as the Grand Marshal of the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

When the City of Sturgis asked her to be Grand Marshal, she wanted to ask if they were sure.

“I’m just truly humbled and honored,” she said. “It’s kind of a once in a lifetime thing.”

She has strong roots in the motorcycle world. She’s a member of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame, a founding member of the Biker Belles which turns 15 this year and has even taught the Basic Rider Course for the State of South Dakota for 10 years.

She is also the president and founder of the South Dakota non-profit Helping with Horsepower. And because of the impact motorcycles and riding have had on her life, she started a bike rebuild program within the non-profit.

Klock wrote the curriculum for the program in 2011, because she wanted to use motorcycles as an effective life lessons tool.

At-risk youth are taught basic life skills. They challenge themselves, empower one another, work as a team and usually learn something new about themselves.

The Abbott House in Mitchell, a residential treatment facility for girls, is where the program first started. The bike rebuild program has completed seven custom motorcycles hands-on in the classroom with youth.

“It can get stressful sometimes and you’re trying to get everything done and not do things outside of when the girls are in the classroom, but then a major self-discovery thing will happen with one of them,” Klock said. “They’ll be like ‘I’ve never done anything like this before’ and they’re just excited.”

Recently, Helping with Horsepower worked with the City of Sturgis and Mitchell Technical College to customize a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide. It was auctioned at Mecum Auction Las Vegas on January 28 and the funds benefited both Helping with Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund.

Klock said their seventh motorcycle will be unveiled Tuesday during the Biker Belles event at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

Similar to their other builds, Abbot House will sell tickets for it, someone will win it, and all funds will go to the facility. Over the course of all the rebuilds, they’ve raised about $500,000.

Every year, Klock makes sure to make the Biker Belles women's day because she loves what it stands for. Klock finds it incredible that the women's day has stuck around for 15 years.

In the area, she enjoys just riding around the Black Hills. She loves riding the "twisties", because they don't have them on the other side of the state.

Klock has been riding since she was 10 years old, starting on dirt bikes. So, she’s always looking for the next thing to do.

She has set land speed records on the Bonneville Salt Flats in northwestern Utah while on the first “world’s fastest bagger,” which is a modified Harley-Davidson Road Glide.

Also on the Bonneville Salt Flats, Klock — with her daughters Erika Bier and Karlee Cobb — became the first mother-daughter-daughter trio in land speed racing history to set records at the same time.

Klock said while records will come and go, being the first mother-daughter-daughter trio in history to set a record is special and will never go away.

They practiced racing together for six years before life happened. But with the interest in riding continuing in the family, Klock already enjoys giving sidecar rides to her grandchildren.

In her time on the road, she's driven her motorcycle up to Alaska, bagged lots of miles on different roads around the United States and Mexico, and loves giving people rides. She says now she stays a little closer to home, but it's mainly about sharing the experience of the ride.

Her dad and her two daughters were at the opening ceremony to support her. A number of old high school friends, even some who don’t ride, reached out to her after hearing she was Grand Marshal and said they were traveling to Sturgis to support her.

She feels like she's completed part of her role as Grand Marshal already by getting more people coming to the rally and checking it out. For the rest of her job, she's excited to experience new rides.

She said she’s also excited to meet new people who come from all over the world and to catch up with some old friends.

“Compared to other rallies I’ve been to, there’s just nothing like it,” Klock said.