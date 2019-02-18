The Hot Springs boys basketball team split its games last week, losing to Saint Thomas More 65-78 and beating Custer 60-53.
Head coach, Aaron Noteboom said the following on last week's performances, "This week was another challenging week for the boys both mentally and physically. Even with the stumble against STM I felt the boys played well. St. Thomas More is a top 3 team in the state and after going down big early the boys closed the gap and had it down to 6 with 1:20 remaining. Unfortunately I felt we let the “moment” get to us a little bit down the stretch and STM closed it out with free throws."
He added, "Against Custer another slow start led to a halftime deficit but our boys showed their resolve by coming together and out executing their opponent down the stretch."
The Bison will play their final regular season game against Rapid City Christian this Friday in Rapid City.
Hot Springs vs STM
65-78
1st- 9-14
2nd-22-31
3rd-39-49
4th-65-78
Hot Springs
Leading Scorers: Kelton Harris-13, Matt Norton-27, Morgan Harkless-13
Leading Rebounders: Harkless-5
Assists- Lockhart-9
Steals- Lockhart-4
STM
Leading Scorers: Ryder Kirsch-20, Ryan Wojcik-20, Connor Hollenbeck-11, Michael Gylten-10
Rebounds-Kirsch-8
Hot Springs vs Custer
60-53
1st- 15-18
2nd- 30-31
3rd- 45-43
4th- 60-53
Hot Springs
Leading Scorers: Matt Norton-21, Alex Bilbruck-11
Leading Rebounders: Harkless-5
Assists-Lockhart-7
Custer
Leading Scorers: Jace Kelley-23